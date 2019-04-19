

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall nationwide consumer prices in Japan were up 0.5 percent on year in March, the ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was in line with expectations and up from 0.2 percent in February.



Core consumer prices were up 0.8 percent on year - exceeding expectations for 0.7 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous month.



Individually, prices for fuel, furniture, medical care and recreation were up, while communication costs were down.



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation and core CPI both were unchanged.



