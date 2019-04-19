

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd climbed 14 percent in Japan after China's Tencent Holdings received approval to begin selling Nintendo's Switch console in China with a test version of the 'New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe' game.



According to a notice on the website of China's Guangdong provincial culture and tourism department, Tencent received approval for the test version of New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for the handheld device.



In Japan, Nintendo closed Friday trading at 39,200 yen, up 4,850 yen or 14.12 percent.



