

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler recalled more than 300,000 cars in North America due to a cable problem that may cause them to roll away unexpectedly.



FCA US recalled an estimated 298,439 vehicles in the U.S. to replace their shift-cable bushings.



The recall also affects an estimated 20,117 vehicles in Canada, 3,389 vehicles in Mexico and 874 vehicles in certain market outside North America.



The company said its investigation discovered certain cars are equipped with a cable bushing that may degrade after prolonged exposure to high ambient heat and humidity. Should degradation occur, it may prohibit the driver from shifting gears.



The company said that it is unaware of any related injuries or collisions, but such circumstances raise the risk of unintended vehicle movement.



The campaign's scope is limited to model-year 2013-2016 Dodge Dart sedans equipped with automatic transmissions.



