

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - After a holiday on Friday for Christmas, markets in Europe remain shut on Monday for Easter holiday, and the mood, going forward, is likely to be cautious with investors tracking more earnings news from across Europe and the U.S.



Brexit developments, news on U.S.-China and U.S.-EU trade issues will also make significant impact on markets.



Crude oil prices soared higher today on likely tougher U.S. sanctions on Iran.



Most of the markets across Europe saw some bright spells in the previous week amid optimism about trade talks and slightly easing worries about Brexit following EU's decision to extend the deadline of Britain's exit from the Union.



Some positive earnings news from major U.S. companies, a few encouraging economic reports out of the U.S. and China that helped ease worries about global growth aided sentiment last week.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX