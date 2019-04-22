

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against its major counterparts in early European deals on Monday.



Extending early rally, the euro appreciated to 1.6843 against the kiwi, its highest since April 17.



The euro spiked up to 4-day highs of 1.1249 against the greenback and 0.8658 against the pound, from its early lows of 1.1236 and 0.8643, respectively.



Reversing from its early lows of 1.1400 against the franc and 1.5707 against the aussie, the euro rose to 4-day highs of 1.1415 and 1.5763, respectively.



The European currency rose back to 125.90 against the yen, not far from a 4-day high of 125.93 hit at 8:30 pm ET.



If the euro rises further, it may challenge resistance around 1.15 against the greenback, 0.88 against the pound, 1.16 against the franc, 127.00 against the yen, 1.60 against the aussie and 1.70 against the kiwi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX