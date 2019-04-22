

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Halliburton Company (HAL) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $152 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $46 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Halliburton Company reported adjusted earnings of $201 million or $0.23 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $5.74 billion



Halliburton Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $201 Mln. vs. $358 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.23 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.22 -Revenue (Q1): $5.74 Bln vs. $5.74 Bln last year.



