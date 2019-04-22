

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kraton Corp. (KRA) announced Monday that its Board of Directors has appointed Atanas Atanasov to serve as the Company's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective May 6, 2019. Atanasov will assume the CFO role from Christopher Russell, the Company's Chief Accounting Officer, who has also served as Interim CFO since November 2018.



Atanasov brings to Kraton over 20 years of financial leadership experience, with proven expertise in accounting, tax, financial planning & analysis, banking and capital market transactions.



Atanasov most recently served as a CFO of Empire Petroleum Partners, LLC. Prior to joining Empire in 2016, he served as Executive Vice President, CFO and Treasurer of NGL Energy Partners. Atanasov also spent nine years with GE Capital in various finance roles of increasing responsibility.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX