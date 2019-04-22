

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) announced earnings for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $204.33 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $227.55 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $2.82 billion from $2.60 billion last year.



Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $204.33 Mln. vs. $227.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.91 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q1): $2.82 Bln vs. $2.60 Bln last year.



