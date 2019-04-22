

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer price inflation slowed in March, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



The producer price index rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in March, slower than the 0.6 percent rise in February.



Price for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply fell the most by 3.7 percent annually in March. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying prices rose 5.2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices were flat in March, after a 0.5 percent decline in the previous month.



Further, data showed that export prices moved up 0.3 percent from February and by 0.9 percent from last year. Import prices edged up 0.2 percent on month, taking the annual rate to 1.4 percent.



