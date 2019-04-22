

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $454 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $93 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Kimberly-Clark Corp reported adjusted earnings of $576 million or $1.66 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.1% to $4.63 billion from $4.73 billion last year.



Kimberly-Clark Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $576 Mln. vs. $603 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.66 vs. $1.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.54 -Revenue (Q1): $4.63 Bln vs. $4.73 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.50 to $6.70



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX