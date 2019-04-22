

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bemis Co., Inc. (BMS), a supplier of flexible and rigid plastic packaging, reported Monday that its first-quarter net income increased to $60.4 million or $0.66 per share from to $47.6 million or $0.52 per share last year.



Adjusted earnings per share were $0.67, compared to $0.63 last year. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net sales for the quarter edged down to $1.00 billion from prior year's $1.03 billion. Analysts expected $1.01 billion.



