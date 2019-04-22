

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) has introduced Everspring, a new household essentials brand comprised of more than 70 household essentials items that includes bio-based or recycled materials or natural fibers.



The new, in-house brand has been designed by Target with sustainability in mind. It is part of Target's efforts to make products that include ingredients derived from plants or renewable materials more accessible and affordable.



Target is investing to develop more its in-house brands. In addition to Everspring, the company has recently launched Auden, Colsie, and Cloud Island Essentials. By the end of 2019, Target plans to have more than 25 new owned and exclusive brands in its stores.



According to Target, the Everspring products like laundry detergent, paper towels, dish soap, were developed by the retailer's internal design team as a solution that is up to Earth's standards.



The products include ingredients and components that are derived from plants or use other renewable materials, as well as post-consumer recycled paper. The majority of the packaging's bottles are made up of 50 percent or more recycled content, including post-consumer plastic.



Everspring products will be available in Target stores and on Target.com beginning Earth Day, April 22, 2019, and will be available throughout the year.



'Guests can feel confident they're purchasing essentials for their home that include ingredients and components they want and have the efficacy they need to get daily routines done. And, at prices nearly 20 percent less than comparable brands and a focus on fresh design, Everspring offers guests another compelling reason to stock up at Target,' Christina Hennington, senior vice president, general merchandise manager, Target said.



Everspring includes everyday products used by families, including multi-purpose cleaners, laundry detergent, hand and face wipes, paper towels, essential oils, candles and hand soap. The prices for the products range from $2.79 to $11.99.



Everspring products are also compliant with Target Clean, a new product standard introduced by Target in March. Target Clean is a new visual icon that represents products formulated without a group of commonly unwanted chemicals, such as phthalates, propyl-paraben and butyl-paraben, and sodium laureth sulfates or SLES.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX