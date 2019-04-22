APHA Stock FallsI've had a complicated relationship with Aphria Inc (NYSE:AHPA). APHA stock was once one of my favorite marijuana stocks, but I've had to turn 180° on the company ever since it had some sketchy dealings regarding the acquisition assets that sent shares tanking.Stocks are once again being battered following a weak quarterly report, which is only reinforcing my choice to jump ship from APHA stock. The company is down a whopping 22% over the past week, following the quarterly report's release on April 15..

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...