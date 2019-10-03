

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have seen considerable volatility over the course of the trading day on Thursday, with the major averages showing wild swings back and forth across the unchanged line following the steep drop seen over the two previous sessions.



Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Dow is down 5.10 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 26,073.52, the Nasdaq is up 34.26 points or 0.4 percent at 7,819.51 and the S&P 500 is up 3.87 points or 0.1 percent at 2,891.48.



The volatility on Wall Street comes following the release of a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing U.S. service growth slowed by more than expected in the month of September.



The ISM said its non-manufacturing index dropped to 52.6 in September after climbing to 56.4 in August. While a reading above 50 still indicates service sector growth, the index has been expected to show a more modest dip to 55.0.



With the much bigger than expected decrease, the non-manufacturing slumped to its lowest level since hitting 51.8 in August of 2016.



'The non-manufacturing sector pulled back after reflecting strong growth in August,' said Anthony Nieves, Chair of the ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Survey Committee. 'The respondents are mostly concerned about tariffs, labor resources and the direction of the economy.'



On the heels of disappointing manufacturing and private sector jobs data released earlier this week, the report has led to renewed concerns about the economic outlook but also inspired confidence the Federal Reserve will continue to cut interest rates.



'The latest developments should add a sense of urgency to talks seeking a resolution to the US-China trade dispute and will keep the pressure on the Fed to ease monetary policy further,' said ING Chief International Economist James Knightley.



He added, 'We continue to look for a December rate cut and a further move in 1Q20, but the risks are increasingly skewed towards more aggressive action.'



Traders are also looking ahead to the Labor Department's more closely watched monthly employment report on Friday.



Employment is expected to increase by 145,000 jobs in September after rising by 130,000 jobs in August, while the unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.7 percent.



Sector News



Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves in mid-day trading, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.



Biotechnology stocks have shown a significant move to the upside, however, with the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index climbing by 1.3 percent. The index is bouncing off a nine-month closing low.



Software, semiconductor, and gold stocks are also seeing notable strength, while brokerage stocks are extending the sell-off seen over the two previous sessions.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower, with markets in China and South Korea closed for holidays. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dove by 2 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index plunged by 2.2 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day, as the German markets are closed for a holiday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are seeing further upside following the weaker than expected service sector data. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 5.2 basis points at 1.544 percent.



