

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $471 million, or $7.31 per share. This compares with $94 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Whirlpool Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $298 million or $3.11 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.1% to $4.76 billion from $4.91 billion last year.



Whirlpool Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $298 Mln. vs. $295 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.11 vs. $2.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.87 -Revenue (Q1): $4.76 Bln vs. $4.91 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.00 - $15.00



