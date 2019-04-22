

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Guess? Inc. (GES) has reaffirmed its outlook for the first quarter.



For the first quarter, Guess expects revenues to increase between 2.5% to 3.5% and loss per share of $0.29 to $0.25 per share.



The company will update its full year guidance including the impact from the company's proposed convertible debt offering and related transactions when it reports its first quarter results for the period ending May 4, 2019.



For the full year 2020, the company expects earnings of $1.09 to $1.21 per share and revenues to increase between 4% to 5%.



