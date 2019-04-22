sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

123,56 Euro		+3,12
+2,59 %
WKN: 856331 ISIN: US9633201069 Ticker-Symbol: WHR 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
123,41
124,65
18.04.
123,34
124,32
18.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION123,56+2,59 %