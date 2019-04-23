

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Tuesday release March numbers for credit card spending, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In February, credit card spending was up 0.2 percent on month and 6.4 percent on year.



Japan will see March figures for department store sales and machine tool orders. In February, nationwide department store sales were up 0.4 percent on year and Tokyo area sales fell an annual 0.5 percent. Machine tool orders plummeted 28.5 percent on year.



Singapore will provide March data for consumer prices; in February, inflation was up 0.5 percent both on month and on year.



Hong Kong also will see March inflation data; in February, consumer prices were up 2.1 percent on year.



