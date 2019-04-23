

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) said that its robo-taxis will be available next year. All of its cars are being built have the hardware necessary for full self-driving.



In a presentation to investors and analysts at the company headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif., Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said Tesla's in-house designed chips have been installed in Model S and Model X since March and are now being used for the Model 3 vehicles.



Elon Musk claimed their in-house chip is much faster than the competing NVIDIA solution they were using. The chip is being manufactured by Samsung in Austin, Texas.



Meanwhile, Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) reportedly said that Tesla was wrong in describing its self-driving computer as more powerful than Nvidia's, which Tesla used until it began developing its own chip.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX