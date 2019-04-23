

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) and Sprint corp. (S) settled a lawsuit over AT&T's '5G Evolution' branding, which Sprint claimed was misleading customers into believing its 4G LTE network was a full-fledged 5G network, according to media reports.



Sprint had sued AT&T claiming the carrier used 'numerous deceptive tactics to mislead consumers' with the 5G E branding.



The 5G E logo popped on phones in upgraded parts of AT&T's LTE network. However, the phones were not actually connected to a 5G network. This led to Sprint, Verizon and T-Mobile calling it as 'fake 5G' and led to Sprint suing AT&T for misleading consumers.



