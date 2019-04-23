

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) said it launched Ventana HER2 Dual ISH DNA Probe Cocktail assay, a new diagnostic test, to detect the HER2 biomarker in breast and gastric cancers.



HER2 or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 is an important biomarker found in breast and gastric cancers. Its detection and inhibition can help to more effectively manage the aggressive cancers, the company said in a statement.



The new diagnostic test is designed to be completed within the same day, and the results can be read using light microscopy, eliminating the need for a specialized fluorescence microscope.



The company is currently launching the assay in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as Latin America and Asia Pacific.



Roche is also planning to seek approval for the diagnostic test in the U.S.



