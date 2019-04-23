sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,607 Euro		+0,008
+0,31 %
WKN: A0B6G0 ISIN: GB00B019KW72 Ticker-Symbol: SUY1 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
J SAINSBURY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
J SAINSBURY PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,621
2,692
09:42
2,637
2,69
09:42
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC
BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC7,10+6,38 %
J SAINSBURY PLC2,607+0,31 %
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION60,39-1,02 %