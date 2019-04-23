

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $97.41 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $68.38 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported adjusted earnings of $108.87 million or $0.69 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.9% to $796.72 million from $618.08 million last year.



New Oriental Education & Technology Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $108.87 Mln. vs. $91.17 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.69 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q3): $796.72 Mln vs. $618.08 Mln last year.



