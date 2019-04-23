

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG's (DB) merger plans with Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) is facing growing resistance in recent days, according to a report by German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.



As per the report, the resistance has increased on Deutsche Bank's supervisory board against a merger, with one member finding the merger too complex.



In addition, major shareholders including Emirate of Qatar, asset manager Blackrock and Chinese conglomerate HNA consider the merger too complex to be successful.



In late March, Bloomberg reported that Deutsche Bank was facing resistance from top Qatari shareholders to its merger plans with Commerzbank.



As per the latest report, Deutsche Bank will give an update on the talks along with its first-quarter results announcement.



In Germany, Commerzbank shares were trading at 7.94 euros, down 2.35 percent, and Deutsche Bank is trading at 7.69 euros, down 1.23 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX