

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's industrial production declined for the fourth month to the weakest in March, figures from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production declined 9.88 percent year-on-year in March, following a 1.96 percent fall in February. Economists had expected a 1.5 percent decline.



Manufacturing output declined 10.52 percent annually in January after a 1.86 percent fall in the previous month.



The biggest decline was in the production of beverages, which fell by 23.56 percent in March.



Tobacco, and wood and bamboo products decreased by 8.53 percent and 22.81 percent, respectively.



Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 4.87 percent on a monthly basis in March following a 0.37 percent drop in February. Output decreased for the fifth straight month.



