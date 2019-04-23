

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were trading mixed in cautious trade on Tuesday as traders returned to their desks following a long holiday weekend.



After China's GDP expanded at a steady 6.4 percent pace in the first quarter, defying expectations for a further slowdown, investors now have a reason to worry that Beijing will slow the pace of further policy easing.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.3 percent at 389.39, while the German DAX and France's CAC 40 were down around 0.2 percent.



The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.4 percent, with energy stocks pacing the gainers as oil prices held near 2019 highs.



Total SA, BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell were up around 2 percent each.



Fears surrounding higher fuel costs sent airline stocks lower, with easyJet down nearly 4 percent and International Consolidated Airlines declining 3.2 percent. Lufthansa shares fell over 2 percent.



Thomas Cook soared as much as 16 percent on reports the travel company has received bids for parts of its business and the company as a whole.



Renault dropped 1.3 percent on a Nikkei report that Nissan Motor would reject a management integration proposal from its French partner.



Automotive supplier Faurecia rose about 1 percent as it reported flat first-quarter sales and confirmed full-year guidance.



German payments firm Wirecard tumbled 2.7 percent after market regulator Bafin ended a controversial ban on investors making bets against the company's shares.



Belgian battery maker Umicore slumped 15 percent after it warned of lower earnings growth in 2020.



Swiss healthcare company Roche gained 0.7 percent after launching Ventana HER2 Dual ISH DNA Probe Cocktail assay, a new diagnostic test, to detect the HER2 biomarker in breast and gastric cancers.



