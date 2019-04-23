

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Liberty Global (LBTYA, LBTYB, LBTYK) said Virgin Media customers in the UK will be able to access the Amazon Prime Video through Virgin TV from this Summer. Virgin Media will integrate the Amazon Prime Video app within its Ultra HD V6 set-top box. Virgin Media said its customers will also have access to a range of Ultra High Definition and HDR TV shows and movies.



Liberty Global said the deal adds to its strategy of combining the best online video apps from major streaming players with the company's TV Platform.



