

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arch Coal Inc. (ARCH) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $72.74 million, or $3.91 per share. This compares with $59.99 million, or $2.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.5% to $555.18 million from $575.30 million last year.



Arch Coal Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $72.74 Mln. vs. $59.99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.91 vs. $2.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.43 -Revenue (Q1): $555.18 Mln vs. $575.30 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX