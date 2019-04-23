

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) announced earnings for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $164 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $177 million, or $1.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Quest Diagnostics reported adjusted earnings of $190 million or $1.40 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $1.89 billion from $1.88 billion last year.



Quest Diagnostics earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $190 Mln. vs. $211 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.40 vs. $1.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.36 -Revenue (Q1): $1.89 Bln vs. $1.88 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $7.60 - $7.75 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX