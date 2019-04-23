

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter, Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) on Tuesday maintained its full-year 2019 guidance for earnings to be greater than $5.16 per share and adjusted earnings to be greater than $6.40 per share on net revenues between $7.60 billion and $7.75 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.45 per share on revenues of $7.68 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



