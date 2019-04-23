

HARTFORD (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter, United Technologies Corp. (UTX) on Tuesday increased its full-year 2019 guidance for adjusted earnings, while maintaining its sales outlook for the full year.



For fiscal 2019, the company raised its guidance for adjusted earnings to a range of $7.80 to $8.00 per share from the prior forecast range of $7.70 to $8.00 per share.



However, the company maintained its previous outlook for sales to be between $75.5 billion and $77.0 billion, including organic sales growth of 3 to 5 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.90 per share on sales of $77.18 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



