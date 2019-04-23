

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.75 billion, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $2.51 billion, or $0.95 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Procter & Gamble Co. reported adjusted earnings of $2.79 billion or $1.06 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $16.46 billion from $16.28 billion last year.



Procter & Gamble Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.79 Bln. vs. $2.65 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.06 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.03 -Revenue (Q3): $16.46 Bln vs. $16.28 Bln last year.



