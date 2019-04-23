sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,314 Euro		+0,278
+1,85 %
WKN: 541867 ISIN: US4771431016 Ticker-Symbol: JAW 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Transportation
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,176
15,302
14:15
15,156
15,324
14:12
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP15,314+1,85 %