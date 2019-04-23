

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.70 billion, or $5.99 per share. This compares with $1.16 billion, or $4.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.2% to $14.34 billion from $11.64 billion last year.



Lockheed Martin Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.70 Bln. vs. $1.16 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.99 vs. $4.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.34 -Revenue (Q1): $14.34 Bln vs. $11.64 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $20.05 - $20.35 Full year revenue guidance: $56.75 - 58.25 Bln



