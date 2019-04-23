

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) released earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $680 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $4431 million, or $9.32 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, NextEra Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.06 billion or $2.20 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $4.08 billion from $3.86 billion last year.



NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.06 Bln. vs. $0.93 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.20 vs. $1.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.92 -Revenue (Q1): $4.08 Bln vs. $3.86 Bln last year.



