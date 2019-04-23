

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) revealed earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $347.1 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $381.6 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $1.49 billion from $1.48 billion last year.



Northern Trust Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $347.1 Mln. vs. $381.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.48 vs. $1.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.47 -Revenue (Q1): $1.49 Bln vs. $1.48 Bln last year.



