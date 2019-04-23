

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - State Street Corp. (STT) revealed a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $452 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $603 million, or $1.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.6% to $2.26 billion from $2.42 billion last year.



State Street Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $452 Mln. vs. $603 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.18 vs. $1.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.19 -Revenue (Q1): $2.26 Bln vs. $2.42 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX