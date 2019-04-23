

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) announced the company is launching a new version of their SendPro Online sending solution. The company said, for $4.99 a month, the cloud-based application will allow users to access discounted USPS mailing and shipping rates. Also, SendPro Online provides special discounts with USPS, including a $0.05 discount on every first-class letter sent and up to 40% off Priority Mail shipments.



SendPro allows users to mail now and pay later with the company's flexible payment options for USPS postage.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX