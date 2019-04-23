

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) said it is discontinuing the clinical development program for use of fremanezumab in cluster headaches as a pre-specified futility analysis of a Phase III study showed that the primary endpoint is unlikely to be met. Also, Teva is stopping the ENFORCE Phase III clinical trial program.



Teva said it continues to explore other uses for fremanezumab, including the treatment of post-traumatic headache.



Fremanezumab is an investigational compound in the treatment of cluster headache or post-traumatic headache.



