

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Online video streaming service Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) said Tuesday that it intends to offer about $2.0 billion aggregate principal amount of U.S. dollar denominated and euro denominated senior unsecured notes in two series through an offering to qualified institutional buyers. The offer is subject to market and other considerations.



Netflix said that the interest rate, redemption provisions, maturity date and other terms of each series of notes will be decided by negotiations between the company and the initial buyers.



Netflix intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes. This may include content acquisitions, production and development, capital expenditures, investments, working capital and potential acquisitions as well as strategic transactions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX