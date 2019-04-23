

WERDOHL (dpa-AFX) - Vossloh AG Tuesday confirmed its outlook for operational business in 2019 fiscal year.



The company continues to expect group sales of €900 million to €1 billion and EBIT between €50 million and €60 million.



For the 2020 fiscal year, management plans are unchanged for Group sales between €950 million and €1.05 billion and EBIT between €65 million and €80 million.



Group sales for the first quarter amounted to €190.0 million, compared to previous year €178.3 million.



The company also announced decision to reduce number of employees from the end of 2018 amounting to around 5 percent as well as a systematic review of unprofitable activities.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX