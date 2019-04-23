

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the pullback seen in the previous session, treasuries moved back to the upside during the trading day on Tuesday.



Bond prices moved higher early in the session and remained firmly positive throughout the day. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposites of its price, dipped by 2 basis points to 2.570 percent.



The rebound by treasuries was partly attributed to reports of Asian interest in long-term notes, with CNBC citing indications of Japanese real money buying on the long-end of the Treasury curve.



Treasuries saw continued strength even though the Treasury Department's auction of $40 billion worth of two-year notes attracted below average demand.



The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.355 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.51, while the ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.63.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



Traders also seemed to shrug off a Commerce Department report showing new home sales in the U.S. unexpectedly jumped to their highest level in well over a year in the month of March.



The Commerce Department said new home sales surged up by 4.5 percent to an annual rate of 692,000 in March after soaring by 5.9 percent to a revised rate of 662,000 in February.



The continued increase surprised economists, who had expected new home sales to drop by 2.5 percent to a rate of 650,000 from the 667,000 originally reported for the previous month.



With the unexpected spike, new home sales reached their highest annual rate since hitting 712,000 in November of 2017.



Amid a quiet day on the U.S. economic front, trading on Wednesday may be impacted by reaction to the results of the Treasury's auction of $41 billion worth of five-year notes.



