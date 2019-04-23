

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $521 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $407 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, eBay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $608 million or $0.67 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $2.64 billion from $2.58 billion last year.



eBay Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $608 Mln. vs. $548 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.67 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q1): $2.64 Bln vs. $2.58 Bln last year.



