

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $249.7 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $206.6 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Edwards Lifesciences Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $280.5 million or $1.32 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $993.0 million from $898.8 million last year.



Edwards Lifesciences Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $280.5 Mln. vs. $263.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.32 vs. $1.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.22 -Revenue (Q1): $993.0 Mln vs. $898.8 Mln last year.



