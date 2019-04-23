

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hexcel Corp. (HXL) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $72.2 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $61.6 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.9% to $609.9 million from $540.1 million last year.



Hexcel Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $72.2 Mln. vs. $61.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.84 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q1): $609.9 Mln vs. $540.1 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.38 to $3.52 Full year revenue guidance: $2.375 to $2.475 Bln



