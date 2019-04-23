

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Total System Services (TSS) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $161.61 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $141.84 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Total System Services reported adjusted earnings of $215.45 million or $1.20 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $1.03 billion from $0.99 billion last year.



Total System Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $215.45 Mln. vs. $207.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.20 vs. $1.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q1): $1.03 Bln vs. $0.99 Bln last year.



