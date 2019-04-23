

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Robert Half International (RHI) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $109.80 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $96.17 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $1.47 billion from $1.40 billion last year.



Robert Half International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $109.80 Mln. vs. $96.17 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.93 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q1): $1.47 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year.



