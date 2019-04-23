

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $0.32 billion, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $1.2 billion, or $2.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $2.9 billion



FirstEnergy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.67 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q1): $2.9 Bln vs. $2.9 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.55 - $0.65 Full year EPS guidance: $2.45 - $2.75



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX