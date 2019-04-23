

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) reported earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $412 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $443 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Stryker Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $714 million or $1.88 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $3.52 billion from $3.24 billion last year.



Stryker Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $714 Mln. vs. $638 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.88 vs. $1.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.84 -Revenue (Q1): $3.52 Bln vs. $3.24 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.90 to $1.95 Full year EPS guidance: $8.05 to $8.20



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX