

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KLUCQ.OB) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $28 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $26 million, or $1.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $30 million or $1.85 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $395 million from $388 million last year.



Kaiser Aluminum Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $30 Mln. vs. $27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.85 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.79 -Revenue (Q1): $395 Mln vs. $388 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX